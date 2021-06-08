Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 17,954,072 shares of the Biogen Inc.(NASDAQ:BIIB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $391.5, and it changed around -$4.35 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.6 Billion. BIIB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $363.92, offering almost 7.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $223.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.98% since then. We note from Biogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

Biogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 20 recommended BIIB as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Biogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.65 for the current quarter.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB): Trading Information Today

Although BIIB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.1% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $468.5 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.4323 over the last five days. On the other hand, Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is 0.4% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $356.77, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -8.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIIB is forecast to be at a low of $200 and a high of $500. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +27.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -48.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) projections and forecasts

Biogen Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +62.17 percent over the past six months and at a -45.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -54.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -48.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.61 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Biogen Inc. to make $2.63 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $3.43 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.1%. Biogen Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -21.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -12.33% per year for the next five years.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Biogen Inc. shares, and 87.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.21%. Biogen Inc. stock is held by 1546 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.51% of the shares, which is about 15.82 Million shares worth $3.87 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.91% or 13.42 Million shares worth $3.29 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 9115809 shares worth $2.23 Billion, making up 6.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.34 Million shares worth around $1.06 Billion, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.