Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 3,862,391 shares of the Baudax Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ:BXRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.43 Million. BXRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.73, offering almost -506.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.85% since then. We note from Baudax Bio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 Million.

Baudax Bio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BXRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Baudax Bio, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX): Trading Information Today

Instantly BXRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.885 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.22% year-to-date, but still down -0.0885 over the last five days. On the other hand, Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 370.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BXRX is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +541.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 156.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) projections and forecasts

Baudax Bio, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.42 percent over the past six months and at a 78.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +88.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -132.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 609.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $470Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Baudax Bio, Inc. to make $1Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $349Million and $68Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1370.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Baudax Bio, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -12.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of Baudax Bio, Inc. shares, and 13.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.89%. Baudax Bio, Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.54% of the shares, which is about 3.89 Million shares worth $5.02 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.06% or 1.45 Million shares worth $1.86 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 309431 shares worth $399.17 Thousand, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 268.72 Thousand shares worth around $271.4 Thousand, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.