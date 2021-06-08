Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 453,820 shares of the Aytu Biopharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:AYTU) have been traded, and its beta is -0.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.46, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $126.05 Million. AYTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17, offering almost -211.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.99% since then. We note from Aytu Biopharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 345.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 647.43 Million.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AYTU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU): Trading Information Today

Instantly AYTU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.18- on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0321 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.85 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 202.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AYTU is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +339.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 101.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (AYTU) projections and forecasts

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.91 percent over the past six months. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -55% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 123.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.82 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Aytu Biopharma, Inc. to make $23.8 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.86 Million and $13.52 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 76%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 91.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.8% of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. shares, and 21.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.74%. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with Stonepine Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.96% of the shares, which is about 1.4 Million shares worth $8.36 Million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 5.68% or 1.33 Million shares worth $7.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 479422 shares worth $3.64 Million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 479.27 Thousand shares worth around $2.87 Million, which represents about 2.04% of the total shares outstanding.