Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 4,388,477 shares of the Asana, Inc.(NYSE:ASAN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.23, and it changed around $0.64 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.29 Billion. ASAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.72, offering almost -11.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.57% since then. We note from Asana, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 Million.

Asana, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ASAN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Asana, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN): Trading Information Today

Instantly ASAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $41.37 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.0535 over the last five days. On the other hand, Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is 0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.27, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASAN is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $52. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +32.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Asana, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -70.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.36% of Asana, Inc. shares, and 56.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.77%. Asana, Inc. stock is held by 192 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.5% of the shares, which is about 5.05 Million shares worth $144.19 Million.

Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with 5.5% or 5.04 Million shares worth $144.18 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2505000 shares worth $71.59 Million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.94 Million shares worth around $55.42 Million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.