Are SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 16,186,373 shares of the SOS Limited(NYSE:SOS) were traded, and its beta was 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.94, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $707.26 Million. SOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.88, offering almost -303.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.29% since then. We note from SOS Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.17 Million.

SOS Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SOS Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS): Trading Information

Instantly SOS has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.05- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.1691 over the last five days. On the other hand, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 407.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOS is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +407.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 407.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SOS Limited to make $22.97 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.91 Million and $7.63 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.7%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 200.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.9%. SOS Limited earnings are expected to increase by 106.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.39% of SOS Limited shares, and 2.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.68%. SOS Limited stock is held by 60 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 1.73 Million shares worth $8.62 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.22% or 387.87 Thousand shares worth $1.93 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.