Are ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2,833,804 shares of the ReneSola Ltd(NYSE:SOL) were traded, and its beta was 2.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.13, and it changed around $0.75 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $636.8 Million. SOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.77, offering almost -291.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.95% since then. We note from ReneSola Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 Million.

ReneSola Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SOL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ReneSola Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL): Trading Information

Instantly SOL has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.35- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.1202 over the last five days. On the other hand, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) is 0.1% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.57, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 37.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOL is forecast to be at a low of $8.2 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +64.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.63 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect ReneSola Ltd to make $26.37 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $26.19 Million and $9.75 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 170.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.5%. ReneSola Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 125.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of ReneSola Ltd shares, and 35.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.83%. ReneSola Ltd stock is held by 66 institutions, with Shah Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.65% of the shares, which is about 11.61 Million shares worth $143.2 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Invesco Ltd., with 8.37% or 5.83 Million shares worth $71.94 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3844700 shares worth $47.41 Million, making up 5.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 1.71 Million shares worth around $21.13 Million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.