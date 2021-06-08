Are PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2,465,896 shares of the PubMatic, Inc.(NASDAQ:PUBM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.79, and it changed around $1.44 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.42 Billion. PUBM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.96, offering almost -167.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.13% since then. We note from PubMatic, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 730.24 Million.

PubMatic, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PUBM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PubMatic, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.86, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 69.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PUBM is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $64. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +122.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. PubMatic, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -30.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.11% of PubMatic, Inc. shares, and 74.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75%. PubMatic, Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.19% of the shares, which is about 824.06 Thousand shares worth $40.64 Million.

Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, with 9.18% or 823.48 Thousand shares worth $40.61 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 517327 shares worth $33.53 Million, making up 5.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF held roughly 284.15 Thousand shares worth around $14.01 Million, which represents about 3.17% of the total shares outstanding.