Are Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1,733,303 shares of the Hims & Hers Health, Inc.(NYSE:HIMS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.78, and it changed around $0.81 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.84 Billion. HIMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.4, offering almost -71.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.26% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 Million.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HIMS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS): Trading Information

Instantly HIMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.88 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0257 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -3.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMS is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +8.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -365.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.52% of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. shares, and 58.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.19%. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Thrive Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 15.3 Million shares worth $202.47 Million.

Disruptive Technology Advisers, LLC, with 5.01% or 9.19 Million shares worth $121.54 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2320400 shares worth $30.7 Million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.99 Million shares worth around $26.27 Million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.