Are Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 3,831,793 shares of the Fuel Tech, Inc.(NASDAQ:FTEK) were traded, and its beta was 5.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.51, and it changed around -$0.42 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.96 Million. FTEK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.04, offering almost -180.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.1% since then. We note from Fuel Tech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 Million.

Fuel Tech, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FTEK as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fuel Tech, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK): Trading Information

Although FTEK has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.22- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.201 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 490.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 331.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -30.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTEK is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -30.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) projections and forecasts

Fuel Tech, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.52 percent over the past six months and at a 47.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.7%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -133.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.4%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fuel Tech, Inc. to make $6.82 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.4 Million and $8.15 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16%. Fuel Tech, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 46.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.1% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.42% of Fuel Tech, Inc. shares, and 26.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34%. Fuel Tech, Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.33% of the shares, which is about 1.31 Million shares worth $4.12 Million.

CVI Holdings, LLC, with 3.84% or 1.16 Million shares worth $3.65 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 467755 shares worth $1.47 Million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 281.1 Thousand shares worth around $882.65 Thousand, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.