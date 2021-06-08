Are DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 9,575,702 shares of the DoorDash, Inc.(NYSE:DASH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $137.43, and it changed around -$5.07 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.42 Billion. DASH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $256.09, offering almost -86.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $110.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.86% since then. We note from DoorDash, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.56 Million.

DoorDash, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended DASH as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. DoorDash, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $164.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DASH is forecast to be at a low of $130 and a high of $195. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +41.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. DoorDash, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of DoorDash, Inc. shares, and 88.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.16%. DoorDash, Inc. stock is held by 212 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 21.38% of the shares, which is about 62.97 Million shares worth $8.99 Billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 17.66% or 52.03 Million shares worth $7.43 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1596238 shares worth $209.31 Million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $149.21 Million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.