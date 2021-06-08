Are AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 673,335 shares of the AC Immune SA(NASDAQ:ACIU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.11, and it changed around -$0.91 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $582.68 Million. ACIU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13, offering almost -82.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.83% since then. We note from AC Immune SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 932.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 299.51 Million.

AC Immune SA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ACIU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AC Immune SA is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU): Trading Information Today

Although ACIU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.32- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.1193 over the last five days. On the other hand, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 77.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACIU is forecast to be at a low of $8.14 and a high of $15.52. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +118.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.56 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect AC Immune SA to make $1.67 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.41 Million and $1.26 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.8%. AC Immune SA earnings are expected to decrease by -234.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.38% of AC Immune SA shares, and 26.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.72%. AC Immune SA stock is held by 71 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.33% of the shares, which is about 7.5 Million shares worth $57.11 Million.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with 5.02% or 3.65 Million shares worth $27.76 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 594968 shares worth $4.53 Million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF held roughly 135.08 Thousand shares worth around $1.03 Million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.