Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3,504,483 shares of the Arcimoto, Inc.(NASDAQ:FUV) were traded, and its beta was 2.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.3, and it changed around $2.03 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $475.91 Million. FUV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.8, offering almost -176.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.83% since then. We note from Arcimoto, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 Million.

Arcimoto, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended FUV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Arcimoto, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV): Trading Information

Instantly FUV has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.78 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.3641 over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) is 0.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUV is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) projections and forecasts

Arcimoto, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +6.4 percent over the past six months and at a -1.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 41.4%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -6.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -13.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 443.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.09 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. to make $3.66 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $269Million and $684Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 677%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 435.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.3%. Arcimoto, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.42% of Arcimoto, Inc. shares, and 23.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.6%. Arcimoto, Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.7% of the shares, which is about 2.4 Million shares worth $31.7 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.04% or 1.09 Million shares worth $14.39 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2286656 shares worth $30.25 Million, making up 6.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 644.95 Thousand shares worth around $8.53 Million, which represents about 1.8% of the total shares outstanding.