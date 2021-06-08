Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 3,243,692 shares of the Aqua Metals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AQMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.46, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $235.43 Million. AQMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.06, offering almost -132.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.818, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.36% since then. We note from Aqua Metals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.72 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 Million.

Aqua Metals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AQMS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aqua Metals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS): Trading Information

Instantly AQMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.63- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.2226 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.96 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 116.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AQMS is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +131.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 102.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) projections and forecasts

Aqua Metals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +193.22 percent over the past six months and at a -4.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +14.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -66.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1835.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22%. Aqua Metals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 50.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35% per year for the next five years.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.97% of Aqua Metals, Inc. shares, and 24.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.41%. Aqua Metals, Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 2.8 Million shares worth $11.36 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 3.41% or 2.32 Million shares worth $9.4 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1739433 shares worth $7.04 Million, making up 2.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF held roughly 1.28 Million shares worth around $5.19 Million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.