Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 571,046 shares of the Appian Corporation(NASDAQ:APPN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $102.71, and it changed around $8.01 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.71 Billion. APPN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $260, offering almost -153.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.13% since then. We note from Appian Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 966.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 881.11 Million.

Appian Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended APPN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Appian Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN): Trading Information Today

Instantly APPN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $105.2 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.37% year-to-date, but still up 0.1728 over the last five days. On the other hand, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPN is forecast to be at a low of $64 and a high of $190. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +84.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.4%. Appian Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 37.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of Appian Corporation shares, and 77.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78%. Appian Corporation stock is held by 393 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 15.62% of the shares, which is about 6.14 Million shares worth $995.62 Million.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, with 15.59% or 6.13 Million shares worth $993.79 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1737065 shares worth $298.6 Million, making up 4.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.07 Million shares worth around $172.76 Million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.