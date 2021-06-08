AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 931,032 shares of the AppHarvest, Inc.(NASDAQ:APPH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.07, and it changed around $0.74 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.8 Billion. APPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.9, offering almost -124.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.61% since then. We note from AppHarvest, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 Million.

AppHarvest, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended APPH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AppHarvest, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH): Trading Information Today

Instantly APPH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.61 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.22% year-to-date, but still up 0.1281 over the last five days. On the other hand, AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 67.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APPH is forecast to be at a low of $32 and a high of $32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +67.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 67.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. AppHarvest, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.