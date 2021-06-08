American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 5,008,673 shares of the American Superconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:AMSC) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.1, and it changed around -$1.44 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $444.06 Million. AMSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.78, offering almost -97.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.14% since then. We note from American Superconductor Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 436.27 Million.
American Superconductor Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AMSC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. American Superconductor Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.
American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC): Trading Information
Although AMSC has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.50 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.0755 over the last five days. On the other hand, American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is 0.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.14 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 69.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMSC is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +86.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.
American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.6%. American Superconductor Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -16.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.
American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.11% of American Superconductor Corporation shares, and 70.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.66%. American Superconductor Corporation stock is held by 139 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.87% of the shares, which is about 1.9 Million shares worth $44.38 Million.
Blackrock Inc., with 6.76% or 1.86 Million shares worth $43.66 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1606803 shares worth $30.46 Million, making up 5.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 700.02 Thousand shares worth around $16.39 Million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.