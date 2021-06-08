Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1,195,122 shares of the Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:AHPI) were traded, and its beta was -5.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.53, and it changed around $0.49 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.18 Million. AHPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.87, offering almost -228.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.84% since then. We note from Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 316.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 242.35 Million.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AHPI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI): Trading Information

Instantly AHPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.64- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.208 over the last five days. On the other hand, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) is 0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 243.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 297.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHPI is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +297.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 297.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.1%. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -42.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.43% of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. shares, and 6.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.23%. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.34% of the shares, which is about 53.86 Thousand shares worth $255.31 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 1.11% or 44.4 Thousand shares worth $210.46 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 53862 shares worth $255.31 Thousand, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17.18 Thousand shares worth around $81.42 Thousand, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.