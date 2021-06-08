Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 9,928,599 shares of the Alibaba Group Holding Limited(NYSE:BABA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $215.07, and it changed around -$1.83 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $598.84 Billion. BABA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $319.32, offering almost -48.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $204.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.97% since then. We note from Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.41 Million.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 56 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BABA as a Hold, whereas 49 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $2.27 for the current quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA): Trading Information Today

Although BABA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $219.9 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.08% year-to-date, but still down -0.0208 over the last five days. On the other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 43.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.65 day(s).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) projections and forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.74 percent over the past six months and at a 13.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +2.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -15.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.6%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.4%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -2.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 3.72% per year for the next five years.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.18% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, and 35.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.05%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock is held by 2787 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.1% of the shares, which is about 83.86 Million shares worth $19.01 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 1.88% or 50.95 Million shares worth $11.55 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 23809722 shares worth $6.04 Billion, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 23.6 Million shares worth around $5.99 Billion, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.