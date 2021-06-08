Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1,559,681 shares of the Aeterna Zentaris Inc.(NASDAQ:AEZS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.9. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around $0 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.69 Million. AEZS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -297.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.13% since then. We note from Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.41 Million.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AEZS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS): Trading Information Today

Although AEZS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.2% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.969 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.12% year-to-date, but still down -0.0397 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 394.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEZS is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +394.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 394.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.1%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares, and 3.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.95%. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.81% of the shares, which is about 598.44 Thousand shares worth $682.22 Thousand.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.46% or 341Thousand shares worth $388.74 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.