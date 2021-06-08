22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,163,714 shares of the 22nd Century Group, Inc.(NYSE:XXII) were traded, and its beta was 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.24, and it changed around $0.61 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $798.57 Million. XXII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.07, offering almost -15.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.5% since then. We note from 22nd Century Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.32 Million.

22nd Century Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended XXII as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII): Trading Information

Instantly XXII has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.25- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.1644 over the last five days. On the other hand, 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 33.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XXII is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +33.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.6%. 22nd Century Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of 22nd Century Group, Inc. shares, and 25.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.48%. 22nd Century Group, Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 6.69 Million shares worth $14.71 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.83% or 5.84 Million shares worth $12.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 6687621 shares worth $14.71 Million, making up 4.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.71 Million shares worth around $8.15 Million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.