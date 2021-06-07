XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 13,113,236 shares of the XPeng Inc.(NYSE:XPEV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.11, and it changed around $1.16 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.78 Billion. XPEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.49, offering almost -100.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.89% since then. We note from XPeng Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.49 Million.

XPeng Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended XPEV as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. XPeng Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV): Trading Information

Instantly XPEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $37.72 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.1457 over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. XPeng Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -101% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.11% per year for the next five years.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.93% of XPeng Inc. shares, and 34.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.74%. XPeng Inc. stock is held by 393 institutions, with Primavera Capital Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.52% of the shares, which is about 17.53 Million shares worth $640.16 Million.

Coatue Management, LLC, with 3.28% or 16.34 Million shares worth $596.56 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6576913 shares worth $240.12 Million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held roughly 2.84 Million shares worth around $103.83 Million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.