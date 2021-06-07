Why vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 2,960,954 shares of the vTv Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ:VTVT) have been traded, and its beta is -1.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.61, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $201.66 Million. VTVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.75, offering almost -81.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.83% since then. We note from vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.31 Million.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VTVT as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT): Trading Information Today

Instantly VTVT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.2% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.70- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.065 over the last five days. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 158.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTVT is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $7.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +187.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 129.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.2%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 69.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 103.05% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 8.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -270.97%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 807.58 Thousand shares worth $2.28 Million.

Nuveen Asset Management, with 1.28% or 744.85 Thousand shares worth $2.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 536812 shares worth $998.47 Thousand, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 186.76 Thousand shares worth around $526.67 Thousand, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.