Why The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 27,982,057 shares of the The9 Limited(NASDAQ:NCTY) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.15, and it changed around $2.21 or 0.2% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $213.47 Million. NCTY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $89.2, offering almost -578.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.49% since then. We note from The9 Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 Million.

The9 Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NCTY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The9 Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY): Trading Information

Instantly NCTY has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.25 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.71% year-to-date, but still up 0.0682 over the last five days. On the other hand, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is -0.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 486.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 200.24 day(s).

The9 Limited (NCTY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.25%. The9 Limited earnings are expected to increase by 235.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of The9 Limited shares, and 5.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.09%. The9 Limited stock is held by 23 institutions, with CVI Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 223.91 Thousand shares worth $6.99 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with 0.87% or 131Thousand shares worth $4.09 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3545 shares worth $110.6 Thousand, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3.02 Thousand shares worth around $94.22 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.