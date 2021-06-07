Why Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,411,666 shares of the Super League Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:SLGG) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.36, and it changed around $0.45 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.87 Million. SLGG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.2, offering almost -108.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.59% since then. We note from Super League Gaming, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 970.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.76 Million.

Super League Gaming, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SLGG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Super League Gaming, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG): Trading Information

Instantly SLGG has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.68- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.89% year-to-date, but still up 0.1143 over the last five days. On the other hand, Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.08, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 13.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLGG is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) projections and forecasts

Super League Gaming, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +194.51 percent over the past six months and at a 44.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +57.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 220.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.31 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Super League Gaming, Inc. to make $2.11 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $324Million and $690Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 304.3%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 205.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Super League Gaming, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.55% of Super League Gaming, Inc. shares, and 10.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.68%. Super League Gaming, Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 320.67 Thousand shares worth $907.48 Thousand.

MAI Capital Management, with 0.46% or 100.06 Thousand shares worth $283.17 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Jacob Discovery Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 350000 shares worth $1.1 Million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 158.86 Thousand shares worth around $449.56 Thousand, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.