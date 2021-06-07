Why SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 2,953,823 shares of the SunLink Health Systems, Inc.(NYSE:SSY) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.63, and it changed around $0.35 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.12 Million. SSY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.62, offering almost -109.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.06% since then. We note from SunLink Health Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.39 Million.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SSY as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY): Trading Information

Instantly SSY has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.88- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.86% year-to-date, but still up 0.21 over the last five days. On the other hand, SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) is 0.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 317.26 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 58.86 day(s).

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.5%. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 69.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.8% of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. shares, and 15.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.22%. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.56% of the shares, which is about 315.68 Thousand shares worth $858.66 Thousand.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 2.35% or 162.77 Thousand shares worth $442.72 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 42164 shares worth $114.69 Thousand, making up 0.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 33Thousand shares worth around $89.76 Thousand, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.