Why SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 835,791 shares of the SeaChange International, Inc.(NASDAQ:SEAC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.94 Million. SEAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.26, offering almost -100% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.94% since then. We note from SeaChange International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.19 Million.

SeaChange International, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SEAC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. SeaChange International, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC): Trading Information Today

Although SEAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.3% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.245 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.0216 over the last five days. On the other hand, SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.73 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 165.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEAC is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +165.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 165.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) projections and forecasts

SeaChange International, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +26.19 percent over the past six months and at a 29.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +35.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.8%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.4%. SeaChange International, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -138.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.94% of SeaChange International, Inc. shares, and 22.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.44%. SeaChange International, Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.6% of the shares, which is about 1.74 Million shares worth $2.7 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.48% or 1.68 Million shares worth $2.61 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1081301 shares worth $1.68 Million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 464.9 Thousand shares worth around $720.6 Thousand, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.