Why Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 1,553,435 shares of the Liquid Media Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:YVR) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.94 Million. YVR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.5, offering almost -298.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.45% since then. We note from Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.93 Million.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended YVR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR): Trading Information

Instantly YVR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.2 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.0457 over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 604.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 55.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1070.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YVR is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1070.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1070.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.8%. Liquid Media Group Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 61.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.91% of Liquid Media Group Ltd. shares, and 3.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.35%. Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.48% of the shares, which is about 164.8 Thousand shares worth $690.52 Thousand.

J. Goldman & Co., L.P., with 0.59% or 65.64 Thousand shares worth $275.01 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.