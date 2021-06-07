Why Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 1,272,568 shares of the Enphase Energy, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENPH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $137.01, and it changed around $2.31 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.52 Billion. ENPH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $229.04, offering almost -67.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.4% since then. We note from Enphase Energy, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 Million.

Enphase Energy, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ENPH as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Enphase Energy, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 39.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENPH is forecast to be at a low of $135 and a high of $225. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +64.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) projections and forecasts

Enphase Energy, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +5.29 percent over the past six months and at a 45.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +152.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 69.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311.62 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. to make $339.41 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $125.54 Million and $169.08 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 148.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.3%. Enphase Energy, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -22.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 41.67% per year for the next five years.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.26% of Enphase Energy, Inc. shares, and 69.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.5%. Enphase Energy, Inc. stock is held by 902 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 13.42 Million shares worth $2.18 Billion.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 9.63% or 13.06 Million shares worth $2.12 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3275762 shares worth $531.2 Million, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 2.64 Million shares worth around $428.41 Million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.