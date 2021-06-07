Why 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 3,825,935 shares of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.(NASDAQ:YQ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.31, and it changed around -$0.58 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $831.19 Million. YQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.93, offering almost -455.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.32% since then. We note from 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YQ as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ): Trading Information

Although YQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.70- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.66% year-to-date, but still down -0.1363 over the last five days. On the other hand, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) is -0.3% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -167.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.24% per year for the next five years.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 36.01% of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 5.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.4%. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.55% of the shares, which is about 6.02 Million shares worth $43.01 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.46% or 779.15 Thousand shares worth $5.56 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BlackRock International Impact Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 39479 shares worth $643.11 Thousand, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 16.51 Thousand shares worth around $117.91 Thousand, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.