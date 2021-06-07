Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 9,570,729 shares of the Wells Fargo & Company(NYSE:WFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.04, and it changed around $0.08 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $194.38 Billion. WFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.13, offering almost -2.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.87% since then. We note from Wells Fargo & Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.37 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended WFC as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC): Trading Information Today

Instantly WFC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $47.46 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.0064 over the last five days. On the other hand, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 0.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.95, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WFC is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $65. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +38.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.9%. Wells Fargo & Company earnings are expected to decrease by -89.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

WFC Dividend Yield

Wells Fargo & Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 14, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 0.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.68% per year.