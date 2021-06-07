ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC): Trading Information Today

Although VIAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.34 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.11% year-to-date, but still down -0.0236 over the last five days. On the other hand, ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) projections and forecasts

ViacomCBS Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +14.65 percent over the past six months and at a -7.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.8%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -22.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -15.4% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.47 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. to make $6.55 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $6.28 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.3%. ViacomCBS Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -3.44% per year for the next five years.

VIAC Dividend Yield

The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.3 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.3% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.