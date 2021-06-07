VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,722,243 shares of the VBI Vaccines Inc.(NASDAQ:VBIV) were traded, and its beta was 2. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.28, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $833.76 Million. VBIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.93, offering almost -111.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.55% since then. We note from VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 Million.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VBIV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV): Trading Information

Although VBIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.53- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.003 over the last five days. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 128.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBIV is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +174.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 82.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.9%. VBI Vaccines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.27% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, and 52.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.74%. VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 21.65% of the shares, which is about 55.04 Million shares worth $171.18 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 7.35% or 18.68 Million shares worth $58.1 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 15217067 shares worth $47.33 Million, making up 5.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.42 Million shares worth around $13.75 Million, which represents about 1.74% of the total shares outstanding.