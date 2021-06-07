Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

Twitter, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 28 recommended TWTR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR): Trading Information Today

Although TWTR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $59.30 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0153 over the last five days. On the other hand, Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.57, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWTR is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.9%. Twitter, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -177.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.22% per year for the next five years.