Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,034,759 shares of the Tuya Inc.(NYSE:TUYA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.43, and it changed around $3.32 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.24 Billion. TUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.65, offering almost -4.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.26% since then. We note from Tuya Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 734.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

Tuya Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TUYA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tuya Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.91, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUYA is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $27.48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +8.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tuya Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.8% per year for the next five years.