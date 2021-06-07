Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Stock: Can It Go Higher? – Marketing Sentinel

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

Home  »  Business   »  Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Stock: Can It Go Higher?...

In the last trading session, 1,034,759 shares of the Tuya Inc.(NYSE:TUYA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.43, and it changed around $3.32 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.24 Billion. TUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.65, offering almost -4.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.26% since then. We note from Tuya Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 734.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Tuya Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TUYA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tuya Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.91, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -2.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUYA is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $27.48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +8.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tuya Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.8% per year for the next five years.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam