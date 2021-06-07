trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Forecast 2021: $€3.32 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,335,890 shares of the trivago N.V.(NASDAQ:TRVG) were traded, and its beta was 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.66, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31 Billion. TRVG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.88, offering almost -60.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.85% since then. We note from trivago N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.5 Million.
trivago N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TRVG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. trivago N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.
trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG): Trading Information
Although TRVG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.17- on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still down -0.0494 over the last five days. On the other hand, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).
trivago N.V. (TRVG) projections and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.3 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect trivago N.V. to make $163.01 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.89 Million and $74.29 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 372.8%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 119.4%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.9%. trivago N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 92.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 33.34% per year for the next five years.
trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.1% of trivago N.V. shares, and 54.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.66%. trivago N.V. stock is held by 47 institutions, with PAR Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 37.93% of the shares, which is about 21.23 Million shares worth $51.38 Million.
UBS Group AG, with 4.69% or 2.62 Million shares worth $6.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3407932 shares worth $14.65 Million, making up 6.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 779.62 Thousand shares worth around $1.96 Million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.