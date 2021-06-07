Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1,009,783 shares of the Titan Medical Inc.(NASDAQ:TMDI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.6 Million. TMDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.47, offering almost -87.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.19% since then. We note from Titan Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 Million.

Titan Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended TMDI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI): Trading Information

Instantly TMDI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.15 on Friday, May 28 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0109 over the last five days. On the other hand, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 116.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMDI is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +116.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 116.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Titan Medical Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Titan Medical Inc. shares, and 2.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.71%. Titan Medical Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1% of the shares, which is about 1.09 Million shares worth $1.85 Million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.17% or 185.9 Thousand shares worth $316.03 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.