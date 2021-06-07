The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1,071,091 shares of the The Honest Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:HNST) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.03, and it changed around -$1.28 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54 Billion. HNST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.88, offering almost -40.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.62% since then. We note from The Honest Company, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 Million.

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.19, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HNST is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $21. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +23.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. The Honest Company, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 53.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.