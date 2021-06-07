The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 8,798,961 shares of the The Boeing Company(NYSE:BA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $249.48, and it changed around -$0.44 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.16 Billion. BA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $278.57, offering almost -11.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $141.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.25% since then. We note from The Boeing Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.37 Million.

The Boeing Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. The Boeing Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.67 for the current quarter.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA): Trading Information Today

Although BA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $258.4 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.0099 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 0.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.86 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $266.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 6.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BA is forecast to be at a low of $165 and a high of $314. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +25.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) projections and forecasts

The Boeing Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +11.65 percent over the past six months and at a 98.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +86% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 110.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.9%. The Boeing Company earnings are expected to increase by 89.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 12.33% per year for the next five years.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of The Boeing Company shares, and 55.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.29%. The Boeing Company stock is held by 2495 institutions, with Newport Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.89% of the shares, which is about 46.14 Million shares worth $11.75 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.25% or 42.42 Million shares worth $10.81 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16433678 shares worth $4.19 Billion, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.23 Million shares worth around $2.86 Billion, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.