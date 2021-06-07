Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

Tenneco Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TEN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tenneco Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.14, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -36.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TEN is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $16. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -22.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) projections and forecasts

Tenneco Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +88.82 percent over the past six months and at a 943.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 41.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +135.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 190.9% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.2%. Tenneco Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -352.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.42% per year for the next five years.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.84% of Tenneco Inc. shares, and 62.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.81%. Tenneco Inc. stock is held by 258 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.7% of the shares, which is about 9.59 Million shares worth $102.8 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.55% or 5.37 Million shares worth $57.56 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1783565 shares worth $19.12 Million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.62 Million shares worth around $17.34 Million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.