Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 7,307,733 shares of the Tencent Music Entertainment Group(NYSE:TME) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.09, and it changed around -$0.32 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.99 Billion. TME at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.25, offering almost -113.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.48% since then. We note from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.36 Million.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TME as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME): Trading Information Today

Although TME has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $16.53 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.21% year-to-date, but still down -0.0394 over the last five days. On the other hand, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is -0.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.37 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.59, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 56.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TME is forecast to be at a low of $14.6 and a high of $36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +138.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.28 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to make $1.39 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 Billion and $1.17 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group earnings are expected to increase by 3.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.82% per year for the next five years.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.76% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, and 71.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.89%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock is held by 473 institutions, with Credit Suisse Ag/ being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.37% of the shares, which is about 53.22 Million shares worth $1.02 Billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.76% or 48.11 Million shares worth $925.68 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7679722 shares worth $147.76 Million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 6.16 Million shares worth around $163.74 Million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.