Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 5.2% Increase

In the last trading session, 1,577,579 shares of the Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:STAF) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.19 Million. STAF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.34, offering almost -438.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.74% since then. We note from Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 Million.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended STAF as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF): Trading Information

Although STAF has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.647 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.0982 over the last five days. On the other hand, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 303.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STAF is forecast to be at a low of $2.5 and a high of $2.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +303.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 303.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) projections and forecasts

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.86 percent over the past six months and at a 112.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +162.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.2%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.2%. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -193.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.1% of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares, and 7.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.39%. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 213.53 Thousand shares worth $181.48 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.39% or 152.96 Thousand shares worth $130Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 147687 shares worth $125.52 Thousand, making up 0.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 128.7 Thousand shares worth around $109.38 Thousand, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.