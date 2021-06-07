Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3,132,486 shares of the Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SLNO) were traded, and its beta was 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.09 Million. SLNO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.54, offering almost -213.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.931, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.61% since then. We note from Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03 Million.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SLNO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO): Trading Information

Although SLNO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.67 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.0971 over the last five days. On the other hand, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 430.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLNO is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +519.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 342.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.8%. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 56.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15% per year for the next five years.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.94% of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 41.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.57%. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Abingworth, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.92% of the shares, which is about 10.3 Million shares worth $12.98 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 9.8% or 7.82 Million shares worth $9.85 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1387726 shares worth $1.75 Million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.2 Million shares worth around $1.51 Million, which represents about 1.5% of the total shares outstanding.