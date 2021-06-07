So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1,272,631 shares of the So-Young International Inc.(NASDAQ:SY) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.16, and it changed around $0.44 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09 Billion. SY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.4, offering almost -71.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.79% since then. We note from So-Young International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

So-Young International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. So-Young International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY): Trading Information

Instantly SY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $11.00 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.0242 over the last five days. On the other hand, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.05 day(s).

So-Young International Inc. (SY) projections and forecasts

So-Young International Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.77 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +125% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 175% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68.44 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect So-Young International Inc. to make $76.38 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.89 Million and $54.96 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. So-Young International Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -96.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.32% of So-Young International Inc. shares, and 27.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.43%. So-Young International Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.43% of the shares, which is about 11.39 Million shares worth $112.41 Million.

First Manhattan Company, with 3.39% or 3.11 Million shares worth $30.66 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 516989 shares worth $6.03 Million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 453.5 Thousand shares worth around $5.29 Million, which represents about 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.