SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 3,649,407 shares of the SmileDirectClub, Inc.(NASDAQ:SDC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.41, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.25 Billion. SDC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.08, offering almost -91.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.65% since then. We note from SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.98 Million.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SDC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC): Trading Information Today

Instantly SDC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.08- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.0244 over the last five days. On the other hand, SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) is 0% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.29, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 34.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SDC is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +102.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. SmileDirectClub, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -138.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 34.8% per year for the next five years.