Shares Of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 105.35%

In today’s recent session, 2,630,028 shares of the Snowflake Inc.(NYSE:SNOW) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $250.79, and it changed around $8.23 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.03 Billion. SNOW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $429, offering almost -71.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $184.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.35% since then. We note from Snowflake Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 Million.
Snowflake Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended SNOW as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Snowflake Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.
Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW): Trading Information Today
Instantly SNOW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $252.5 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0592 over the last five days. On the other hand, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 0.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $291.92, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNOW is forecast to be at a low of $240 and a high of $515. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +105.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Snowflake Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -202.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Snowflake Inc. shares, and 60.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.26%. Snowflake Inc. stock is held by 794 institutions, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.43% of the shares, which is about 32.99 Million shares worth $7.56 Billion.
Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with 11.16% or 32.22 Million shares worth $7.39 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2647695 shares worth $607.06 Million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held roughly 1.19 Million shares worth around $273Million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.