Shares Of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 6.06%

In the last trading session, 6,347,254 shares of the Smart Sand, Inc.(NASDAQ:SND) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.3, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.2% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $143Million. SND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.16, offering almost -26.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.968, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.67% since then. We note from Smart Sand, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 321.84 Million.

Smart Sand, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SND as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Smart Sand, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND): Trading Information

Instantly SND has showed a green trend with a performance of 20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.16- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.92% year-to-date, but still up 0.2791 over the last five days. On the other hand, Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) is 0.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.17, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -3.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SND is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $3.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +6.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) projections and forecasts

Smart Sand, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +70.98 percent over the past six months and at a -500% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 34.5%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -183.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -108.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.15 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. to make $34.9 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.94 Million and $16.04 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 117.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30%. Smart Sand, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -10.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -2.6% per year for the next five years.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.19% of Smart Sand, Inc. shares, and 43.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.06%. Smart Sand, Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Clearlake Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 25.2% of the shares, which is about 10.92 Million shares worth $18.78 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 3.72% or 1.61 Million shares worth $2.77 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Focus Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1000000 shares worth $1.72 Million, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 618.48 Thousand shares worth around $1.06 Million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.