Shares Of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 144.76%

In the last trading session, 1,529,989 shares of the Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.(NYSE:LCTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.86, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $463.72 Million. LCTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.13, offering almost -9.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.48% since then. We note from Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 Million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LCTX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX): Trading Information

Instantly LCTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.00- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.1967 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 86.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LCTX is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +144.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $510Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. to make $520Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $386Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.4%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -71% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.61% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 37.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.97%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Broadwood Capital, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 20.97% of the shares, which is about 34.01 Million shares worth $79.91 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.43% or 5.56 Million shares worth $13.07 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3434473 shares worth $8.07 Million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.85 Million shares worth around $4.35 Million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.