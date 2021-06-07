Shares Of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 68.04%

In today’s recent session, 1,560,670 shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation(NASDAQ:CGC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.25, and it changed around $1 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.7 Billion. CGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.5, offering almost -123.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.23% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 Million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC): Trading Information Today

Instantly CGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.96 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.0327 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 0% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.91, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 10.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGC is forecast to be at a low of $17.47 and a high of $42.43. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +68.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canopy Growth Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.96% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares, and 15.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.65%. Canopy Growth Corporation stock is held by 593 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.76% of the shares, which is about 6.74 Million shares worth $215.79 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 0.83% or 3.17 Million shares worth $101.41 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3165984 shares worth $101.41 Million, making up 0.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.08 Million shares worth around $123.39 Million, which represents about 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.