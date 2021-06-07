Shares Of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 47.79%

Apple Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended AAPL as a Hold, whereas 27 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Apple Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $157.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AAPL is forecast to be at a low of $90 and a high of $185. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +47.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) projections and forecasts

Apple Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +2.28 percent over the past six months and at a 57.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 50.8%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +54.7% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.1% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.78 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Apple Inc. to make $80.96 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.69 Billion and $64.7 Billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.9%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.3%. Apple Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.2% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.93% per year for the next five years.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Apple Inc. shares, and 58.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.75%. Apple Inc. stock is held by 4942 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.43% of the shares, which is about 1.24 Billion shares worth $151.39 Billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.32% or 1.06 Billion shares worth $128.87 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 426000000 shares worth $52.03 Billion, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 323.16 Million shares worth around $39.47 Billion, which represents about 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.