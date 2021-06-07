Shares Of American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Could Show A Gain Of 168.77%

In the last trading session, 3,317,873 shares of the American Well Corporation(NYSE:AMWL) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.65, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.05 Billion. AMWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.75, offering almost -245.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.4% since then. We note from American Well Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03 Million.

American Well Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended AMWL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. American Well Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL): Trading Information

Although AMWL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.22 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.5% year-to-date, but still up 0.012 over the last five days. On the other hand, American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.99 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.35, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 60.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMWL is forecast to be at a low of $13 and a high of $34. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +168.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. American Well Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -140.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.57% of American Well Corporation shares, and 38.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.79%. American Well Corporation stock is held by 231 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.06% of the shares, which is about 12.65 Million shares worth $219.8 Million.

Satter Management Company, LP, with 3.02% or 6.3 Million shares worth $109.44 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1733389 shares worth $30.11 Million, making up 0.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $25.74 Million, which represents about 0.71% of the total shares outstanding.